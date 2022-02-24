BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) gains 2.44% on Strong Volume February 24

BrightSpire Capital Inc - Class A (NYSE: BRSP) shares gained 2.44%, or $0.21 per share, to close Thursday at $8.82. After opening the day at $8.51, shares of BrightSpire Capital fluctuated between $8.89 and $8.32. 815,071 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 558,056. Thursday's activity brought BrightSpire Capital’s market cap to $1,144,530,519.

BrightSpire Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California..

About BrightSpire Capital Inc - Class A

Colony Credit Real Estate is one of the largest commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which the company expects to be the primary investment strategy. Colony Credit Real Estate is externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global digital real estate and investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

