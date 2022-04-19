BrightSphere (BSIG) Gains 2.58% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSIG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE: BSIG) moved 2.58% Tuesday.

As of 11:50:38 est, BrightSphere is currently sitting at $22.64 and has climbed $0.57 per share in trading so far.

BrightSphere has moved 14.24% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.63% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

