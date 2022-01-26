Brighthouse - 6.25% DB REDEEM 15/09/2058 USD 25 (BHFAL) falls 2.69% to Close at $26.59 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHFAL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Brighthouse Financial Inc 6.25 % Debentures 2018-15.09.58 Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: BHFAL) stock fell $0.72, accounting for a 2.69% decrease. Brighthouse - 6.25% DB REDEEM 15/09/2058 USD 25 opened at $25.91 before trading between $26.05 and $25.86 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Brighthouse - 6.25% DB REDEEM 15/09/2058 USD 25’s market cap fall to $ on 9,184 shares -above their 30-day average of N/A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others. The Annuities segment product offerings include fixed, structured, income and variable annuities. The Life segment manufactures products to serve its target segments through a broad independent distribution network. The Run-Off segment includes structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements and universal life with secondary guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment refers to the general account investments and the separate account assets of the company. The company was founded June 1863 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

