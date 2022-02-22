Brightcove (BCOV) falls 3.48% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCOV - Market Data & News Trade

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares fell 3.48%, or $0.26 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.21. After opening the day at $7.39, shares of Brightcove fluctuated between $7.53 and $7.19. 434,321 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 280,554. Tuesday's activity brought Brightcove’s market cap to $297,580,529.

Brightcove is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Brightcove Inc

Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways. Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world's most compelling, exciting medium.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

