Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) drops 15.24% in Active Trading on January 19

Today, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: BEDU) stock dropped $0.1547, accounting for a 15.24% decrease. Bright Scholar Education opened at $1.01 before trading between $1.01 and $0.82 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Bright Scholar Education’s market cap fall to $21,939,521 on 134,873 shares -above their 30-day average of 74,889.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd - ADR

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, dedicated to providing quality international education to global students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of November 30, 2020, Bright Scholar operated 94 schools across twelve provinces in Chinaand eight schools overseas, covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

