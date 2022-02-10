Bright Horizons Family, (BFAM) falls 3.76% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFAM - Market Data & News Trade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) shares fell 3.76%, or $5.17 per share, to close Thursday at $132.49. After opening the day at $134.45, shares of Bright Horizons Family, fluctuated between $136.81 and $131.52. 301,793 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 440,953. Thursday's activity brought Bright Horizons Family,’s market cap to $7,998,310,803.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world's leading organizations. Bright Horizons' child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

