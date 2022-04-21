Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Down 4.06% for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNRL - Market Data & News Trade

Brigham Minerals Inc - Class A (NYSE:MNRL) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 4.06% to $26.97 on April 21.

323,325 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 503,326 shares.

The company's stock has moved 35.83% so far in 2022.

Brigham Minerals shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Brigham Minerals Inc - Class A

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals' assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company's primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

