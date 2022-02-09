Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) falls 2.99% on Moderate Volume February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BWB - Market Data & News Trade

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: BWB) shares fell 2.99%, or $0.54 per share, to close Wednesday at $17.54. After opening the day at $18.09, shares of Bridgewater Bancshares fluctuated between $18.16 and $17.48. 34,914 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 42,205. Wednesday's activity brought Bridgewater Bancshares’s market cap to $492,292,058.

Bridgewater Bancshares is headquartered in St Louis Park, Minnesota..

About Bridgewater Bancshares Inc

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bridgewater Bank, a Minnesota-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2005, and Bridgewater Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company founded in December 2016. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products, primarily for commercial clients. As of June 30, 2020, theCompany had total assets of approximately $2.75 billion, total loans of approximately $2.19 billion, total deposits of approximately $2.24 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $257.2 million.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

