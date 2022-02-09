Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) gains 4.98% in Active Trading on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLIN - Market Data & News Trade

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares gained 4.98%, or $0.1 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.11. After opening the day at $2.10, shares of Bridgeline Digital fluctuated between $2.16 and $2.06. 120,854 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 89,215. Wednesday's activity brought Bridgeline Digital’s market cap to $21,494,840.

Bridgeline Digital is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts..

About Bridgeline Digital Inc

Bridgeline enables marketers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Engage prospects and build customer relationships across multiple channels – empowering you to: attract, engage, nurture & convert! Bridgeline Digital helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline enables customers to maximize revenue, improve customer loyalty, enhance employee knowledge, and reduce operational costs. The Bridgeline Unbound Product Suite deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The Bridgeline platform powers websites, online stores, portals and intranets for thousands of customers that range from small and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. Bridgeline has been recognized numerous times as a leader in Content Management, Commerce and Marketing Automation and has won multiple industry awards. Bridgeline Digital is headquartered near Boston with additional locations in Chicago, Denver, Tampa, New York & California. Bridgeline has thousands of customers ranging from mid market organizations to divisions within Fortune 1,000 companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

