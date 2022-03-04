BrandywineGLOBAL - Globalome Opportunities Fund (BWG) falls 2.89% for March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BWG - Market Data & News Trade

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: BWG), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $10.40 Friday after losing $0.31 (2.89%) on volume of 46,004 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.63 to a low of $10.37 while BrandywineGLOBAL - Globalome Opportunities Fund’s market cap now stands at $174,635,094.

About BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc

BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. offers investors a leveraged global, flexible portfolio that targets sovereign debt of developed and emerging market countries, U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt, mortgage backed securities and currency exposure. The fund seeks current income with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

