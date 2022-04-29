Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Down 4.57% for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHR - Market Data & News Trade

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) shares moved 4.57% today on 663,149 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 478,256 shares traded.

After today’s close at $6.06 the company has a 50 day moving average of $6.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has moved 24.71% so far this year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company acquires and invests in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

