Brady (BRC) Loses 4.07% on May 5

Shares of Brady Corp. - Class A (NYSE: BRC) are down 4.07% Thursday.

As of 11:51:16 est, Brady is currently sitting at $46.02 and has fallen $1.94 per share in trading so far.

Brady has moved 4.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.65% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Brady Corp. - Class A

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

