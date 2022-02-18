Brady (BRC) falls 4.79% for February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRC - Market Data & News Trade

Brady Corp. - Class A (NYSE: BRC), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, company, fell to close at $46.55 Friday after losing $2.34 (4.79%) on volume of 382,222 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $47.81 to a low of $46.32 while Brady’s market cap now stands at $2,248,023,370.

About Brady Corp. - Class A

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady's fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

