Box (BOX) Falls 5.23% for June 16

Box Inc - Class A (NYSE:BOX) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 5.23% to $22.65 on June 16.

1,914,960 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,774,257 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 8.74% so far in 2022.

Box shares have fluctuated between $22.18 and $33.04 over the past twelve months.

About Box Inc - Class A

Box is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

