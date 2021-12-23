Bottomline (Delaware) (EPAY) falls 0.12% in Active Trading on December 22

Bottomline Technologies (Delaware) Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares fell 0.12%, or $0.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $56.49. After opening the day at $56.49, shares of Bottomline (Delaware) fluctuated between $56.67 and $56.17. 1,464,727 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,292,681. Wednesday's activity brought Bottomline (Delaware)’s market cap to $2,551,850,224.

Bottomline (Delaware) is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire..

About Bottomline Technologies (Delaware) Inc

Bottomline makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

