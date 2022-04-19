Boston Scientific (BSX) Gains 4.95% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSX - Market Data & News Trade

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) has gained $2.165 (4.95%) and sits at $45.84, as of 11:51:24 est on April 19.

3,297,598 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 1.09% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.09% over the last 30 days.

Boston Scientific expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Boston Scientific visit the company profile.

About Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

To get more information on Boston Scientific Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Boston Scientific Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications