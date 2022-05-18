Boston Properties, (BXP) Loses in Light Trading for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BXP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) traded 4.34% lower on May 18 to close at $109.80.

797,582 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 827,476 shares.

Boston Properties, is up 0.40% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Boston Properties, Inc.

Boston Properties is the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction.

