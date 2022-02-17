Borqs (BRQS) falls 4.49% to Close at $0.33 on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRQS - Market Data & News Trade

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares fell 4.49%, or $0.0156 per share, to close Thursday at $0.33. After opening the day at $0.33, shares of Borqs fluctuated between $0.35 and $0.32. 689,778 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,485,016. Thursday's activity brought Borqs’s market cap to $48,587,054.

About Borqs Technologies Inc

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

