Boqii (BQ) falls 0.16% to Close at $0.93 on December 21

Today, Boqii Holding Limited - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: BQ) stock fell $0.0015, accounting for a 0.16% decrease. Boqii opened at $0.92 before trading between $0.95 and $0.92 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Boqii’s market cap fall to $67,728,231 on 323,175 shares -above their 30-day average of 241,258.

About Boqii Holding Limited - ADR

Boqii Holding Limited is China'sleading pet-focused platform. The company is the leading destination for pet products and supplies in China with its broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and its own private labels, offered at competitive prices. Its online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and its flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Boqii Community also provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

