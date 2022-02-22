Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) falls 2.26% on Moderate Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BAH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: BAH) stock fell $1.65, accounting for a 2.26% decrease. Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $72.89 before trading between $73.35 and $71.10 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Booz Allen Hamilton’s market cap fall to $9,511,933,769 on 1,349,280 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,406,873.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - Class A

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, the Company helps organizations transform. IT'se a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. The Compnay works shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, its firm employs about 27,200 people globally, and had revenue of $7.5 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

