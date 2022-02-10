Boot Barn (BOOT) falls 3.96% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOOT - Market Data & News Trade

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares fell 3.96%, or $3.52 per share, to close Thursday at $85.27. After opening the day at $86.87, shares of Boot Barn fluctuated between $89.50 and $84.81. 690,534 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 715,134. Thursday's activity brought Boot Barn’s market cap to $2,529,971,303.

Boot Barn is headquartered in Irvine, California, and employs more than 400 people.

About Boot Barn Holdings Inc

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

