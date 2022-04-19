Boot Barn (BOOT) Climbs 5.48% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOOT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) is trading 5.48% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:48:33 est, was $100.02. Boot Barn has moved $5.18 over the previous day’s close.

171,823 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Boot Barn has moved YTD 23.11%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Boot Barn Holdings Inc

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

