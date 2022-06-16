Booking (BKNG) Falls 6.62% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKNG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) is trading 6.62% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:55:04 est, was $1851.63. Booking has fallen $130.54 over the previous day’s close.

207,012 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Booking has moved YTD 17.76%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Booking Holdings Inc

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

