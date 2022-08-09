Bonso Electronics (BNSO) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for August 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BNSO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 9.

Ahead of the market's open, Bonso Electronics stock dropped 15.74% from the previous session’s close.

Bonso Electronics gained $3.1 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. Bonso rents factory space and equipment to third parties, and is also beginning the process to redevelop the land upon which its Shenzhen factory was located.

