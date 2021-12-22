Bonso Electronics (BNSO) falls 0.65% on Moderate Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BNSO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bonso Electronics International Inc’s (NASDAQ: BNSO) stock fell $0.0279, accounting for a 0.65% decrease. Bonso Electronics opened at $4.33 before trading between $4.33 and $4.16 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Bonso Electronics’s market cap fall to $25,061,282 on 4,772 shares -below their 30-day average of 6,475.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. Bonso rents factory space and equipment to third parties, and is also beginning the process to redevelop the land upon which its Shenzhen factory was located.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

