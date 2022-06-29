Bolt (BOLT) Rises 7.53% for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOLT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) gained $0.14 to end the day Wednesday at $2.00.

The company started at $1.86 and shares fluctuated between $2.02 and $1.80 with 243,270 shares trading hands.

Bolt is averaging 425,316 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 62.04% YTD.

Bolt expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing tumor-targeted therapies that leverage the power of the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) approach combines an antibody that targets a tumor antigen with an immune stimulant that triggers an innate and adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. These systemically-delivered Boltbody ISACs are designed to target tumor cells for elimination by myeloid cells, which are then activated and recruit the adaptive immune system in the anti-tumor response. This leads to the conversion of immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated with a non-cleavable linker to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and a pipeline of other immuno-oncology products.

