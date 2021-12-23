BOK (BOKF) falls 0.19% to Close at $102.99 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOKF - Market Data & News Trade

BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BOKF), a Tulsa, Oklahoma, company, fell to close at $102.99 Wednesday after losing $0.2 (0.19%) on volume of 76,938 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $103.58 to a low of $101.95 while BOK’s market cap now stands at $7,114,390,389.

BOK currently has roughly 4930 employees.

About BOK Financial Corp.

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

Visit BOK Financial Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on BOK Financial Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BOK Financial Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles