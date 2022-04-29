BOK (BOKF) Drops 2.64% for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOKF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was down $2.25 to finish the day Friday at $82.93.

The company began the day at $84.70 and shares fluctuated between $85.50 and $82.76 with 194,566 shares trading hands.

BOK is averaging 158,307 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 18.84% YTD.

BOK is set to release earnings on 2022-07-20.

About BOK Financial Corp.

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

