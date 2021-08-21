BOK - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30/06/2056 USD 25 (BOKFL) falls 2.89% in Active Trading on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOKFL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BOK Financial Corp 5.375 % Notes 2016-30.06.56 Inc’s (NASDAQ: BOKFL) stock fell $0.75, accounting for a 2.89% decrease. BOK - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30/06/2056 USD 25 opened at $25.20 before trading between $25.20 and $25.18 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw BOK - 5.375% NT REDEEM 30/06/2056 USD 25’s market cap fall to $ on 7,673 shares -above their 30-day average of N/A.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

