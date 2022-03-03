Boise Cascade Co (BCC) falls 3.87% in Light Trading on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCC - Market Data & News Trade

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) shares fell 3.87%, or $3.2 per share, to close Thursday at $79.60. After opening the day at $82.72, shares of Boise Cascade Co fluctuated between $82.75 and $79.20. 436,140 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 614,980. Thursday's activity brought Boise Cascade Co’s market cap to $3,130,732,237.

Boise Cascade Co is headquartered in Boise, Idaho..

About Boise Cascade Co

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

