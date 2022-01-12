Bogota (BSBK) falls 0.20% to Close at $10.08 on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSBK - Market Data & News Trade

Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BSBK) fell to close at $10.08 Tuesday after losing $0.0199 (0.20%) on volume of 3,303 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.10 to a low of $10.08 while Bogota’s market cap now stands at $147,487,324.

About Bogota Financial Corp

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

