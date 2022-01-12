BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO) falls 0.36% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEO - Market Data & News Trade

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Inc (NYSE: LEO), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $8.32 Tuesday after losing $0.03 (0.36%) on volume of 169,706 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.37 to a low of $8.29 while BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s market cap now stands at $517,585,220.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Inc

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc., formerly Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc., is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund has Long-Term Municipal Investments in various states of the United States including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the United States related. The Fund invests in sectors, such as education, special tax, healthcare, utility, pre-refunded muni, transportation and state/territory general obligations. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. serves as the Fund's investment advisor.-

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

