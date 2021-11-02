BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) falls 4.27% in Active Trading on November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DMB - Market Data & News Trade

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DMB), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $15.24 Monday after losing $0.68 (4.27%) on volume of 243,382 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.85 to a low of $15.22 while BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund’s market cap now stands at $280,300,892.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) seeks to provide investors a monthly federal tax-exempt dividend by investing in a mix of high quality and high yielding municipal bonds. With an emphasis on infrastructure, investors participate in the rebuilding of America's roads, bridges and common projects. Many of these bonds are revenue bonds generating their yield from taxes or tolls. With yield scarce across many bond securities, investors may be drawn to municipal bonds because of their local government appeal and tax-exempt status. The management team is very experienced investing in municipal bonds and have managed the fund since its inception in 2013.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its COVID-19 safety regulations for the cruise ship industry into January, citing concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant and breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated travelers.

Under the current measures, called a conditional sailing order, cruise lines have been permitted to operate as long as they adhere to certain precautions, such as requiring vaccinations or testing of crew and passengers as well as face masks onboard.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

