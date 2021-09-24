BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) falls 1.65% on Moderate Volume September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DMB - Market Data & News Trade

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DMB), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $15.55 Thursday after losing $0.26 (1.65%) on volume of 33,363 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.83 to a low of $15.55 while BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund’s market cap now stands at $286,002,551.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) seeks to provide investors a monthly federal tax-exempt dividend by investing in a mix of high quality and high yielding municipal bonds. With an emphasis on infrastructure, investors participate in the rebuilding of America's roads, bridges and common projects. Many of these bonds are revenue bonds generating their yield from taxes or tolls. With yield scarce across many bond securities, investors may be drawn to municipal bonds because of their local government appeal and tax-exempt status. The management team is very experienced investing in municipal bonds and have managed the fund since its inception in 2013.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

