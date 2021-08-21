BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) falls 0.26% for August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DMB - Market Data & News Trade

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DMB) shares fell 0.26%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $15.23. After opening the day at $15.31, shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund fluctuated between $15.39 and $15.21. 21,191 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 29,517. Friday's activity brought BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund’s market cap to $280,116,968.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) seeks to provide investors a monthly federal tax-exempt dividend by investing in a mix of high quality and high yielding municipal bonds. With an emphasis on infrastructure, investors participate in the rebuilding of America's roads, bridges and common projects. Many of these bonds are revenue bonds generating their yield from taxes or tolls. With yield scarce across many bond securities, investors may be drawn to municipal bonds because of their local government appeal and tax-exempt status. The management team is very experienced investing in municipal bonds and have managed the fund since its inception in 2013.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

