BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Inc (NYSE: DCF) shares gained 0.31%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $9.64. After opening the day at $9.72, shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Creditome 2024 Target Term Fund fluctuated between $9.85 and $9.54. 36,088 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 31,666. Friday's activity brought BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Creditome 2024 Target Term Fund’s market cap to $144,276,433.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) seeks to provide high current income for today's yield-challenged market. The fund has a dynamic, multi-asset portfolio designed to access multiple sub-investment grade credit opportunities for enhanced yield potential with active risk management. he fund has a global strategy for expanded opportunities in the U.S. and Western European credit markets. Fund's target term structure seeks to return at least $9.835 per Common Share (the original NAV) to holders of record at the end of the Fund's term.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

