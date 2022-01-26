BM (BMTX) falls 4.33% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BMTX - Market Data & News

Today, BM Technologies Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: BMTX) stock fell $0.41, accounting for a 4.33% decrease. BM opened at $9.26 before trading between $9.33 and $8.84 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw BM’s market cap fall to $110,589,785 on 66,777 shares -below their 30-day average of 98,682.

About BM Technologies Inc - Class A

BM Technologies, Inc. is among the largest mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile was named the “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt Fintech in 2019, providing an alternative banking technology to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BankMobile platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables partner banks to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, the BankMobile BaaS platform is provided to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders, and provides disbursement services at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank and provides banking services through its partner banks.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

