Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) falls 0.49% on Strong Volume December 22

Today, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: BRG) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 0.49% decrease. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT opened at $26.30 before trading between $26.59 and $26.15 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s market cap fall to $698,010,055 on 1,385,547 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,001,978.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - Class A

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

