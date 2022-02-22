Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) falls 2.43% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BVH - Market Data & News Trade

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Class A (NYSE: BVH) shares fell 2.43%, or $0.73 per share, to close Tuesday at $29.34. After opening the day at $29.81, shares of Bluegreen Vacations fluctuated between $30.54 and $28.93. 52,360 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 60,772. Tuesday's activity brought Bluegreen Vacations’s market cap to $507,946,461.

Bluegreen Vacations is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida..

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Class A

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

