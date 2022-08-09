Bluebird bio (BLUE) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for August 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLUE - Market Data & News Trade

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has already dropped $-0.4 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $6.34, Bluebird bio has moved 6.31% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 69.07% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Bluebird bio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:40 est.

About Bluebird bio Inc

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

