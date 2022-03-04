Bluebird bio (BLUE) falls 4.03% in Light Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLUE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Bluebird bio Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 4.03% decrease. Bluebird bio opened at $5.12 before trading between $5.29 and $4.97 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Bluebird bio’s market cap fall to $350,536,315 on 1,590,267 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,844,534.

About Bluebird bio Inc

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

Visit Bluebird bio Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Bluebird bio Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bluebird bio Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles