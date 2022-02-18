Blue Water Vaccines Raises $20 Million in Nasdaq IPO

Image source: Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines, a preclinical stage vaccine development company, announced Thursday evening that it has raised $20 million in its initial public offering.

The Cincinnati-based company sold 2,222,222 shares at $9.00 for a post-money market capitalization of just over $98 million. The stock is expected to begin trading Friday on The Nasdaq Capital Market under symbol BWV.

Blue Water Vaccines is focused on the research and development of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. Its most advanced program is targeting a universal flu vaccine.

Boustead Securities acted as sole underwriter.

Pipeline Subscribe to get our Daily Fix delivered to your inbox 5 days a week

Click to enlarge

Image source: Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines is focused on the research and development of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. Its most advanced program is in influenza.

The pipeline includes novel vaccine candidates exclusively licensed from renowned research institutions, including:

University of Oxford

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

We think any company pursuing vaccines is worth keeping on the radar. The modest market valuation may be attractive for investors, but we would recommend that only those with a high risk appetite should consider it.

The company has nothing in clinical trials as yet, but the licensed candidates do hold the promise of potentially helping millions of people worldwide.

Companies at this stage also are targets for acquisition, another way that investors could possibly benefit.

As the company's registration statement with the SEC clearly states, Blue Water Vaccines represents a "highly speculative investment."

_____

Source: Equities News

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.