Blue Ridge (VA) (BRBS) falls 3.12% on Moderate Volume February 3

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (NYSE: BRBS) shares fell 3.12%, or $0.56 per share, to close Thursday at $17.42. After opening the day at $17.98, shares of Blue Ridge (VA) fluctuated between $17.98 and $17.13. 84,700 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 109,951. Thursday's activity brought Blue Ridge (VA)’s market cap to $327,105,043.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates under the supervision and regulation of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Bureau of Financial Institutions of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, while Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. operates under a national charter subject to the supervision and regulation of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

