Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment (BHAT) falls 8.22% on Moderate Volume February 22

Today, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc’s (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock fell $0.0279, accounting for a 8.22% decrease. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment opened at $0.32 before trading between $0.33 and $0.31 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment’s market cap fall to $16,639,458 on 327,800 shares -below their 30-day average of 328,236.

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

