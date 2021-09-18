Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment (BHAT) drops 12.21% for September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHAT - Market Data & News Trade

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares dropped 12.21%, or $0.0779 per share, to close Friday at $0.56. After opening the day at $0.64, shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment fluctuated between $0.64 and $0.56. 655,588 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 485,522. Friday's activity brought Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment’s market cap to $29,913,632.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment is headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian..

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

