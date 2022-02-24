Blue Apron (APRN) gains 8.14% on Moderate Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APRN - Market Data & News Trade

Blue Apron Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 8.14%, or $0.41 per share, to close Thursday at $5.45. After opening the day at $4.91, shares of Blue Apron fluctuated between $5.49 and $4.82. 841,161 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,431,252. Thursday's activity brought Blue Apron’s market cap to $172,734,480.

Blue Apron is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Blue Apron Holdings Inc - Class A

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

