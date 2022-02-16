Blucora (BCOR) gains 5.17% on Strong Volume February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCOR - Market Data & News Trade

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares gained 5.17%, or $0.97 per share, to close Wednesday at $19.75. After opening the day at $18.01, shares of Blucora fluctuated between $19.84 and $17.95. 795,592 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 507,004. Wednesday's activity brought Blucora’s market cap to $960,574,094.

Blucora is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About Blucora Inc

Blucora, Inc. is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management brand, with a collective $83 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2020, and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and more than 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

