Bloomin Brands (BLMN) falls 2.06% to Close at $20.45 on February 3

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN), a Tampa, Florida, company, fell to close at $20.45 Thursday after losing $0.43 (2.06%) on volume of 1,105,464 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $21.26 to a low of $20.34 while Bloomin Brands’s market cap now stands at $1,825,145,465.

Bloomin Brands currently has roughly 93000 employees.

About Bloomin Brands Inc

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

