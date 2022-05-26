Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDR - Market Data & News

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BDR) has already climbed $0.0287 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.35, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has moved 8.16% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 10.03% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Blonder Tongue Laboratories investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:27 est.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses.

To get more information on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings