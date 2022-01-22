Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) drops 14.47% in Active Trading on January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDR - Market Data & News

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares dropped 14.47%, or $0.0736 per share, to close Friday at $0.53. After opening the day at $0.51, shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories fluctuated between $0.51 and $0.42. 196,035 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 74,691. Friday's activity brought Blonder Tongue Laboratories’s market cap to $5,283,870.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility, which has been the Company's home for more than 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses.

Visit Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply Commodities Post Strongest Gains in Over a Decade